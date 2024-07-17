Renowned comedian Albela remembered on death anniversary

He gave new height to theatre and played an important role in making it an industry

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The 20th death anniversary of renowned comedian, film and stage actor Akhtar Hussain known as Albela was observed on Wednesday.

He was born on 21st September, 1940 in Gojra.

In a career spanning over 50 years, he performed in numerous films and theater plays.

He moved to Lahore at a very young age to pursue his career in acting.

Albela is recognised as one of the actors who transformed theatre, evolving the present commercial theatre.

Albela’s pair with another legend Amanullah was so powerful that they both ruled the theatre for a decade. Both Albela and Amanullah are considered as pioneers of Punjabi theatre.

They gave new height to theatre and played an important role in making it an industry.

Albela had a long film, TV and theatre career as a comedian.

Albela will always be remembered for his remarkable work in theatre. He performed in numerous stage shows and dramas.

He died in Lahore on July 17, 2004.