Pakistan's first woman Olympic shooter hopeful of clinching Gold Medal in Paris

Kishmala Talat is the first Pakistani markswoman to qualify for the games

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 17 Jul 2024 07:42:56 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The first Pakistani Olympic markswoman, Kishmala Talat, 21, who qualified for participating in Paris 2024 Olympics kicking off on July 26, is hopeful of clinching Gold Medal in the games.

In a historic achievement for Pakistan, Kishmala Talat, had clinched a silver medal in the Women’s 10-meter Air Pistol event at the Asian Shooting Championship in Jakarta, securing her place at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

This accomplishment adds her name to the esteemed list of Pakistani shooters heading to Paris, alongside Gulfam Joseph and GM Bashir.

Despite facing tough competition, Talat demonstrated her prowess in the sport by maintaining her composure throughout the competition in Jakarta.

Talat’s qualification for the Paris Olympics also opens the door for her to compete in the 25-meter sports pistol event, should she be selected by the national federation for both categories in this quadrennial event.

This achievement is part of a broader effort to prepare Pakistani athletes for the Paris Olympics, with Talat being among the 12 athletes who received the prestigious International Olympic Committee Scholarship in 2022.

Pakistan’s javelin star Arshad Nadeem was the first local athlete to secure a spot in Paris, claiming a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest last year.

Nadeem, a national icon after winning gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, aims to continue his success at the Olympics, fostering a friendly rivalry with India’s Neeraj Chopra, who secured gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.