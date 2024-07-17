Bushra Ansari's advice to women facing domestic violence

She addresses distressing cases of domestic abuse

Published On: Wed, 17 Jul 2024 05:57:01 PKT

(Web Desk) - Bushra Ansari has given advice to women who are in abusive relationships and are subjected to domestic violence.

In recent times, there have been distressing instances of women facing domestic violence, and in some tragic cases, even losing their lives.

Bushra Ansari recently addressed these distressing cases and offered her advice.

She emphasised that all women must escape abusive relationships as soon as they recognise the signs.

Bushra Ansari acknowledged that certain cultural practices may make it challenging or seemingly impossible for women to leave such situations.

These include marriages within the family or the traditional practice of ‘Watta Satta’.

Watta Satta involves the exchange of women between two families through marriage, holding deeper implications beyond a simple transaction.

Bushra urged parents and families to consider an important question – If they are unable to provide basic sustenance and protection for their daughters, should they be the primary influence guiding their decisions?

She said this, especially in the case of assisting abused daughters.

Bushra passionately advocated for prioritising the preservation of lives above societal expectations or other considerations.

Her advice is a call for a collective shift in mindset and a plea for parents and families to re-evaluate their priorities.

Bushra’s words highlight the gravity of the issue at hand and the imperative for immediate action.

Such words are important especially when it comes to the recent incidents of domestic violence.

One such incident occurred in Rawalpindi, where a man beheaded his daughters and attempted to slit his wife’s throat during a marital dispute.

Ayesha Jahanzeb, despite her prominence and public presence, was allegedly abused by her husband Haris Ali.

In another distressing case, a woman in Layyah lost her life at the hands of her in-laws and husband due to a delay in preparing a meal.

These incidents shed light on a deeply concerning issue – the lack of support that many women encounter from various sources.

This includes the system, their own families, and society at large.

Bushra Ansari’s message resonated with many viewers, who left positive comments.

One said: “You are so right. Parents should consider this too.

“They throw their daughters in hell and then don’t support them when they want a divorce.”

Another wrote: “You have given such a mature and responsible response regarding domestic violence.”