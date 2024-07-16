Meera says she will definitely like to work with Fawad Khan

Entertainment Entertainment Meera says she will definitely like to work with Fawad Khan

The two stars are in talks for an upcoming project?

Follow on Published On: Tue, 16 Jul 2024 07:00:54 PKT

(Web Desk) - During an interview to a question if she has any plan to work with Fawad Khan in any new venture, Meera said she would definitely like to work with him.

She said that she will definitely like to work with him. Meera went on to reveal that the two stars are in talks for an upcoming project but nothing has been finalised.

Meera is a big name from the Pakistani film industry. She is known for her countless hit films, dramas, her stint in Bollywood and how she has always been in the news for personal controversies.

Meera is very vocal about several topics and she is always making revelations that shock the public.

Fawad Khan is another big name of Pakistan. He is right now the biggest superstar in the country and while he is making his acting comeback with Barzakh, he is also all set to return to Bollywood with several projects.

Meera was asked by journalist Ambreen Fatima if she will work with Fawad Khan while Meera was promoting her drama Umrao Jaan Adaa.