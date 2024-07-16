Video shows Sana Javed avoiding being filmed

Entertainment Entertainment Video shows Sana Javed avoiding being filmed

Sana was recently filmed in Birmingham

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 16 Jul 2024 07:15:54 PKT

(Web Desk) - Sana Javed’s reaction to people filming her without her consent has gone viral across social media.

Sana is currently travelling with her husband, Shoaib Malik, as he participates in the Legends League.

Accompanying the team and their families, Sana was recently filmed in Birmingham.

The actress, visibly uncomfortable, used her hands to shield her face from the camera.

The video quickly went viral on social media, igniting a heated debate.

Some social media users criticised Sana Javed, suggesting she was trying to portray herself as a bigger celebrity than she is.

These critics argued that her actions were an overreaction and unnecessary for someone in the public eye.

One user wrote: “She thinks she is Deepika or Aishwarya. Good thing she is hiding her face, we don’t even want to look at it.”

Another added: “She has done embarrassing things. This is why she has to hide her face now. She is ashamed as she should be.”

One said: “She is not a member of BLACKPINK. Why is she acting like that?”

Another noted: “Even Kylie Jenner does not act like this when she is in public. Who do you think you are?”

A comment read: “Why is she hiding her face?”

On the other hand, many defended Sana Javed, asserting that the filming was harmful to her personal space and privacy.

A user wrote: “One should respect personal boundaries, regardless of a person’s celebrity status.”

Another added: “Celebrities should have the right to protect their privacy. The public should be more mindful of personal boundaries.”

One said: “Pakistanis have no concept of personal space. They think that if a celebrity is in public, it is their right to film them.”

“A similar thing happened with Dur-e-Fishan the other day. It was a Pakistani that recorded her.”

Sana Javed’s case isn’t the only one. The incident is reminiscent of a similar situation involving actress Dur-e-Fishan Saleem.

She was also filmed and followed for almost 10 minutes without her knowledge.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, like Sana, faced criticism as well as support when her discomfort with being filmed in public went viral.

One user said: “Just because they are celebrities, it doesn’t mean they don’t have any feelings.

“They’re normal people who get affected by such stupid behaviour. The one who made the video should be ashamed.”