Hina Khan back at work amid cancer treatment

She shares sweet video as she tries new wig

(Web Desk) - Hina Khan is keeping up a brave face amid her struggle with cancer.

The actress shared a health update and mentioned that she was already back at work.

In a new post, the actress mentioned that she is not letting her ill health hamper her spirit. While she is getting treatment for stage 3 breast cancer, she is dividing her time between her work assignments and health.

Taking to Instagram, Hina Khan shared a video of herself getting back to work and how her team was trying to hide the scars from her ongoing treatment.

She was heard saying in the video, “The show must go on”. In the video, she can be seen trying on a hair wig.

She wrote in the video, “My first work assignment after my diagnosis… Walking the talk is challenging, especially when facing life’s biggest challenges.

So, give yourself a break on bad days; it’s okay… you deserve it. However, don’t forget to live your life on the good days, no matter how few they are.

These days still hold importance. Accept the change, embrace the difference, and NORMALISE it.”

Finding strength in her work and the support of her family, Hina added, “I look forward to the good days because I get to do what I love: Work. I love my work. I live my dreams when I’m working, and that is my greatest motivation.

I want to keep working. Many people work regular jobs during their treatment without issues, and I am no different. I met a few in these months and trust me it changed my perspective”.

“FYI I am undergoing treatment but I am not always in the hospital..so to all you people out there, Let’s NORMALISE working and if you have the strength and energy, do whatever makes you HAPPY,” she said, adding, “And to all you beautiful people who are battling this disease, Remember, it’s your story; it’s your life”.

Hina Khan has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. Hina is known for her work in the TV space and she has also done several films.

