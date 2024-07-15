Groomsmen display lavish watch gifts at Ambani's wedding

Groomsmen, including Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh, are displaying their gifts

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Anant Ambani, the son of billionaires Mukesh and Nita Ambani, married Radhika Merchant in a lavish ceremony that has captivated the internet.

Anant gifted his groomsmen luxurious limited-edition Audemars Piguet watches, each valued at over Rs 2 crore. The video of the groomsmen, including Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh, proudly displaying these opulent timepieces has taken social media by storm.

Guests eagerly shared videos of the extravagant gifts. Each Audemars Piguet watch is a work of art, featuring a 41 mm 18K pink gold case, sapphire crystal back, and screw-locked crown.

The pink gold-toned dial is adorned with a Grande Tapisserie pattern, blue counters, and luminous Royal Oak hands. The Manufacture Calibre 5134 self-winding movement offers a perpetual calendar with week indication, day, date, astronomical moon, month, leap year, hours, and minutes.

With a 40-hour power reserve, the watch comes with an 18K pink gold bracelet, an AP folding buckle, and an additional blue alligator strap, and is water resistant up to 20 meters.

The star-studded wedding was attended by Bollywood’s finest and sports legends. Notable guests included Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Varun Dhawan, Rajinikanth, Anil Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas.

The celebration peaked with energetic dance performances by Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra, and a surprise appearance by Rajinikanth, who joined Ranveer for a spirited rendition of “Galla Goodiyan.”

The wedding was a perfect blend of modern glamour and traditional elegance.