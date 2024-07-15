Princess Kate gets standing ovation at Wimbledon final

She is undergoing preventative cancer treatment

(Web Desk) - Princess Kate was at Wimbledon for the gentlemen’s singles final on Sunday in her second public appearance since her cancer diagnosis was announced.

Kate presented the men’s trophy to second-time victor Carlos Alcaraz who beat Novak Djokovic in three sets.

The princess, who also carried out the duty in 2023, is known to be a tennis lover and an amateur player of the game.

She greeted with a standing ovation as she took her seat in the Royal Box at Centre Court with her daughter Princess Charlotte and sister Pippa Matthews.

The palace confirmed Kate was stepping back from her royal duties in March, after the princess released a surprise video on social media to share her cancer diagnosis. She is now undergoing preventative treatment.