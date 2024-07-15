Miss Universe Singapore allows married women, mothers to compete in beauty pageant

All these limitations have given way to a more healthy competition

Published On: Mon, 15 Jul 2024 02:05:55 PKT

(Web Desk) - Miss Universe Singapore will now be accepting married women, mothers, and divorcees as participants for its upcoming annual beauty pageant in 2024.

Scheduled to take place in September this year, the move comes as a bid for the organisation to become more inclusive and live up to the title’s name.

Earlier, only a certain category of women were allowed to compete. They had to be single and never been married, capped at a certain age limit and more. All these limitations have given way to a more healthy competition.

While the Miss Universe Organisation officially removed the upper age limit in 2024, it does want contestants who are at least 18 years old to compete in the pageant. Also, for the Singapore edition, they have to be based in Singapore and have been residing there for at least six months before September 1, 2024.

However, there is now a minimum height requirement of 1.68m. There was none in 2023.

Miss Universe Singapore 2024 is jointly organised by Beyond Entity, a Malaysian company with over a decade of experience in pageantry, and King Kong Media Production, the regional entertainment company headed by Singaporean actor Mark Lee.

The top prize is $10,000 and the winner will represent Singapore on the international stage at Miss Universe 2024, which will be held in Mexico in September.

In a statement, Elaine Daly, MUS’ national director and Miss Universe Malaysia 2003 said, “This competition is more than just a crown. It’s a platform to inspire and advocate for causes close to your heart.

We are seeking not just beauty queens but future actresses as well, following in the footsteps of many renowned actresses who began their journeys as beauty queens.”