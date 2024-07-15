Pakistani designers' outfits spotted at Ambani wedding bash

Entertainment Entertainment Pakistani designers' outfits spotted at Ambani wedding bash

Celebs looked stunning donning costumes made by Pakistani designers

Follow on Published On: Mon, 15 Jul 2024 01:27:29 PKT

(Web Desk) – Several Bollywood celebs were seen wearing attires designed by Pakistani designers at Ambani wedding bash.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant looked stunning throughout the celebrations, captivating the attention of media and fans alike.

Notably, the wedding has also highlighted the global appeal of Pakistani designers, with several celebrities opting for their creations.

AP Dhillon wore a white suit, designed by Faraz Manan while Kiara Advani also wore an outfit by Faraz Manan.

Kiara’s gown featured a tube corset-like top neckline and ruched detailing on her waist, adding an edge to the look.

The outfit was intricately adorned with several crystals and shiny beads that gave a diamond-like finish.

Cricketer Hardik Pandya also donned an outfit by Faraz Manan.

Social media users appreciated the celebrities opting for Pakistani designers.

One said: “It is so nice to always see big names like Faraz Manan at almost every Indian event.”

Another added: “Who wouldn’t want to wear Pakistani brands, they’re such beautiful pieces.”

Additionally, Sara Ali Khan embraced old-world charm in Pakistani designer Iqbal Hussain’s ivory pishwas and silk-crushed lehenga.

While Sara’s regal appearance and her stunning ensemble had fashion enthusiasts swooning, it has also sparked controversy.

The actress faced criticism on social media for not giving credit to Iqbal Hussain, who designed her outfit.

Sara failed to mention or tag the original designer in her social media posts.

In a video shared on her Instagram, Sara is seen twirling and posing in the outfit at the Ambani event.

She tagged her stylists, hair and makeup team, and photographers, but did not acknowledge Iqbal Hussain.

This omission has led to backlash from fans and followers who believe the designer deserves recognition for his work.

A user wrote: “Sara Ali Khan did not even look good in such a beautiful dress.”

Under Iqbal Hussain’s post, one asked: “Why does she and her stylist not mention you?”

Another added: “They failed to give recognition to Faraz Manan as well. You deserve to be mentioned instead of her stylist.”

One asked: “How come they did not mention you? There is literally a dress emoji in her caption in front of which she has mentioned her stylist.”

Another stated: “This was the best dress she wore at the event so far.”

One wrote: “Indian celebrities never mention when they are wearing Pakistani designers.

“And on the other hand, Pakistani celebrities are obsessed and even show off when they wear anything Indian.”