Lonely thing to be Muslim, world will call you terrorist: Lucky Ali

Entertainment Entertainment Lonely thing to be Muslim, world will call you terrorist: Lucky Ali

Iconic singer shares an emotional post on social media

Follow on Published On: Sun, 14 Jul 2024 06:21:48 PKT

(Web Desk) - Iconic singer Lucky Ali, known for timeless classics like “O Sanam,” “Ek Pal Ka Jeena,” and “Na Tum Jaano Na Hum,” shared an emotional post on social media.

In his message, Ali expressed the loneliness he feels as a Muslim today.

Lucky Ali has always been vocal and never shied away from commenting on the political developments and other social issues. Taking to X, he wrote, “It’s a lonely thing to be a Muslim in the world today. It’s a lonely thing to follow the Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH); your friends will leave you, the world will call you a terrorist.”

Lucky Ali, the son of famous comedian Mehmood, started his career in films as a child artist in “Chhote Nawab” (1961), where his father played the lead role.

He continued acting into his early adulthood before focusing entirely on music. His first playback song was in “Ek Baap Chhe Bete” (1978).

In 1996, Ali released his first album, “Sunoh,” which received widespread acclaim. He gained fame with the hit song “O Sanam” and contributed to several other popular tracks, including “Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum” from “Kaho Na Pyaar Hai” and “Hairat” from “Anjaana Anjaani.”

Currently, Lucky Ali is keeping his distance from Bollywood, focusing instead on creating his own singles and videos.