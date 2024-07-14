Ambanis spend colossal wealth on marriage amid sheer inequality in India

Updated On: Sun, 14 Jul 2024 00:09:10 PKT

(Web Desk) - Anant Ambani, the son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, married on Friday in a grandiose ceremony which generated a lot of discussion at home and abroad.

Anant married his long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant in a star-studded ceremony in Mumbai that was attended by celebrities and politicians, such as Kim Kardashian, Mike Tyson, Tony Blair and Boris Johnson.

Many were impressed with the sheer extravagance on display while some raised questions pertaining to the massive inequality in India and with an age-old inquiry: Should not the rich people spend money to eradicate poverty instead of their pompous functions.

India despite improving its economy in the past few years is home to many poor people who live in slums and struggle to make their ends meet.

India is ranked 111 out of a total of 125 countries in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2023, with its progress against hunger nearly halted.

Indian politician Thomas Isaac has called the amount of spending “obscene”.

“Legally it maybe their money but such ostentatious expenditure is a sin against mother earth and (the) poor,” he said in a post on X.

The common people are too busy to earn enough money for their survival instead of focusing on how much Ambanis are spending on their wedding.

“It affects our earnings. I don’t care much about the wedding,” said Vikram, a taxi driver.



