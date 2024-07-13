From WWE's John Cena to FIFA President: Some big names at Anant Ambani's wedding
Entertainment
(Web Desk) – The sheer display of wealth at the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has obviously caught media’s attention.
It all started with an intimate function in December last year. But who knew back then that the wedding that began humbly would be remembered as function of extravagant spending.
Now that many videos have come out on the internet showing the scale of arrangements made for the over-the-top wedding, let us take a look at who has attended.
John Cena
WWE's superstar John Cena attended the event and posed for pictures on the red carpet.
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair
He attended the event with his wife Cherie Blair.
FIFA president with family
Gianni Infantino, his wife Leena Al Ashqar and their children Shania Serena Infantino, Alessia Infantino, Sabrina Infantino, Dhalia Nora Infantino. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Bollywood stars
Mark Zuckerburg
The CEO of Facebook himself, Mark Zuckerburg attended the wedding with his wife Priscilla Chan.