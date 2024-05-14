How Nadia Khan tried to salvage her first marriage

She has revealed why she stayed in an unhappy marriage with her first husband for 10 years

(Web Desk) – During an interview, Nadia Khan revealed how she remained steadfast for ten years against all odds to keep relation intact with her first husband.

Her startling revelations surprised the audience who believe she is really a woman of strong nerves.

Nadia Khan has experienced a tumultuous journey in her personal life, particularly in her first marriage.

In a candid conversation, she revealed that her first marriage was a love marriage. The proposal came as early as their second meeting.

Nadia revealed: “If I tell you the definition of love marriage according to the 90s, you would laugh.

“My second meeting with him was at our engagement event. I liked him, but there was no dating of any sort.”

However, the relationship turned out to be an unpleasant experience, and she has rarely discussed it.

She said: “If this had not happened, I would not be Nadia Khan today.”

Nadia Khan shared that she knew the marriage was a wrong decision within the first 10 minutes.

But due to coming from a strict family, she felt pressured to make the marriage work, believing that she had to persevere and make it successful, no matter the cost.

Consequently, she remained in the relationship for 10 years, trying her best to salvage it.

Nadia Khan kept her struggles hidden from her parents throughout this challenging period.

She feared that they would be disappointed in her failure to make the marriage work.

She shouldered the burden alone, not wanting to give up on the relationship.

However, after a decade of effort, she finally confided in her father about her difficulties.

Her father responded immediately by bringing her back home on the next flight, welcoming her with open arms.

He expressed his support and asked her why she had endured the difficult situation for so long.

She said: “If it is an abusive marriage and you both are torturing each other, what good will that bring?

Nadia Khan has been married twice and has two kids from her first relationship. Her fans were shocked to know the details of her past.

A user wrote: “I have never been able to respect and like Nadia Khan before but she surely is a fighter. It’s good that she got out of it and is now living happily.”

Another added: “Such a sad and difficult time she has gone through. She is an inspiration for a lot of women.”

One said: “Setting an example for the ladies. You should leave when the relationship becomes abusive. Nadia is very brave for sharing her story on television.”