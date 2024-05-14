Designer Ali Xeeshan dwells on adversities he faced in career

Entertainment Entertainment Designer Ali Xeeshan dwells on adversities he faced in career

He says the industry doesn’t belong to a select few

Follow on Published On: Tue, 14 May 2024 06:36:47 PKT

(Web Desk) – Designer Ali Xeeshan appearing on a podcast recalled whatever he experienced to excel in fashion industry.

During the podcast, Ali claimed he was mistreated in the industry.

He spoke about a big editor’s hurtful remarks about his mother and addressed the elitist mindset of some industry bigwigs.

Ali Xeeshan emphasised the need to stop bullying and accept people. He stressed that the industry doesn’t belong to a select few.

He urged for inclusivity and respect for all designers, regardless of their background.

A user wrote: “I never expected Ali Xeeshan to be like this. He is very humble and straightforward. A good human being.”

Another added: “Thank you for showing us this side of Ali Xeeshan. He is so pure and brutally honest. Not a single dull moment in the podcast.”

One said: “My sister worked with him in London on one of his shoots and had nothing but praise for him.

“When the show ended he distributed the props amongst everyone as souvenirs. A lovely person with a big heart!”

Another commented: “How much this podcast changed my thoughts on Ali, always liked his clothes but thought of him nothing more than pompous and ignorant.”