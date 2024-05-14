Hania Aamir, Ayeza Khan most followed Pakistani celebs on Instagram

Over 13million fans follow them

KARACHI – Versatile actors Hania Aamir and Ayeza Khan are the most followed celebrities in Pakistan with 13.9 million fans.

Hania Aamir seems more active to respond to her followers than Ayeza Khan as Hania Aamir has shared 990 posts whereas Ayeza Khan has shared 610 posts.

With her breathtaking beauty and effervescent personality, Hania Aamir continues to rule the hearts of her fans across the globe.

“Mere Humsafar” star’s Instagram account is filled with delightful moments, as the actor keeps fans engaged with her bubbly persona.

It is the reason that her fan base has increased to a level that she has become the most-followed Pakistani celebrity along with Ayeza Khan.

Recently, she appeared in Kashmi Hum Style Awards and she looked gorgeous as she opted pink dress.