Miss Teen USA runner-up declines title after winner resigns

It’s been a rocky time for the Miss USA organisation

Published On: Tue, 14 May 2024 05:02:43 PKT

(Web Desk) - Just a few weeks after Miss Teen USA winner UmaSofia Srivastava resigned from the 2023 title, runner-up Stephanie Skinner has declined the role as well.

Now left struggling to crown a 2023 winner, the organization has yet to comment on the debacle, but Skinner took to Instagram to explain why she rejected the crown.

“In light of recent events, I have decided to decline the title of Miss Teen USA 2023. This was not an easy decision,” she wrote.

“I hope for respect of my choice that this was a decision I never asked to make.”

Skinner noted that she has to pass on the offer due to a prior work commitment. “My word is my everything. I gave my commitment to a global research career opportunity in Thailand that will require me to live abroad for the summer.”

She continued, “Yes, I would be grateful for this platform to be a national representation for young women across the country, but I believe this is the right decision to make.”

Uma Sofia responded in the comments: “I am so grateful to call you my friend You always leave me in awe of your dedication and integrity.”

Miss USA winner, Voigt, also commented on the post saying, “I am so grateful to call you my friend You always leave me in awe of your dedication and integrity.”

It’s been a rocky time for the Miss USA organization, as the rejections have left them scrambling to replace winners.

After accepting the title in September, Voigt stepped down last week, citing her mental health as the reason.

“In life, I strongly value the importance of making decisions that feel best for you and your mental health,” she wrote in her announcement. “As individuals, we grow through experiencing different things in life that lead us to learning more about ourselves.”

Two days after Voigt’s announcement, UmaSofia resigned the Miss Teen USA crown.

“After careful consideration, I’ve decided to resign as I find that my personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization,” UmaSofia wrote at the time.

On Monday, The CW, who has partnered with Miss USA for several years, says it’s now reconsidering whether to continue airing the pageant.

“In light of the events of last week, The CW Network is evaluating its relationship with both pageants,” the network said in a statement.

The Miss USA organization released a statement last week saying, “The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority.”