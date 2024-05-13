What Ayeza Khan feels to be a mother

To be a mother is biggest strength of woman, Khan opines

(Web Desk) - Ayeza Khan, a name known well in the Pakistani drama industry, has voiced her opinion on the Mother's Day.

Various celebrities and popular people belonging to the entertainment world have talked about the importance of the day.

Khan released a few photos of her children and husband Danish Taimoor on the photo and video sharing app Instagram.

The ‘Payare Afzal’ actor captioned enchantingly, “A very happy to all the beautiful mothers. Children are the mirror of their parents.”

She cautioned in a beautiful manner to the parents, “While doing anything, keep in mind the fact that a mirror will emulate exactly what he has seen.”

She added that becoming a mother is really the biggest strength of every woman.