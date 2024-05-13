TikToker lands herself in trouble after wielding pistol for filming reel

Police are looking into the matter

(Web Desk) - Lucknow-based influencer Simran Yadav lands herself in trouble after she popped up with a pistol on a main thoroughfare for making a reel.

She attracted police attention after she appeared to brandish a gun during a reel.

Simran, who has over two million Instagram followers, was seen in the middle of a highway in a red ensemble.

She danced to Upender Rana’s song ‘Mat Dare Baavli Chhori’, a track that is used in many of her videos.

At the same time, Simran appeared to be holding a pistol whilst lip-syncing the lyrics.

As she performed her dance moves, Simran waved the apparent firearm.

Simran then throws the supposed gun aside and continues with the dance moves.

In the caption, Simran claimed the weapon was actually a lighter.

However, Advocate Kalyanji Chaudhary did not believe the claims and slammed the influencer for disregarding the law and code of conduct.

“Instagram star Simran Yadav of Lucknow is openly flouting the law and code of conduct by waving a pistol on the highway and making a video viral to show off her community’s power in society.”

Social media users hit out at Simran for her potentially dangerous stunt.

One person urged: “Start putting a hefty fine on these jokers. Money can be used to feed poor people.”

Another said: “Such accounts should be removed from Instagram.”

Many called for her arrest, with one writing:

“People forget the limits of cultural and ethical values and try to gain popularity by any means. Law must take its course.”

Another pleaded: “Please arrest her.”

Some chose to mock the influencer, with one posting:

Uttar Pradesh Police’s official X account later responded to the video, directing the Lucknow Police to “kindly look into it”.

Lucknow Police then commented: “The concerned have been directed to take necessary action.”