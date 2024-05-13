Shahroz Sabzwari wins most stylish actor male award

Entertainment Entertainment Shahroz Sabzwari wins most stylish actor male award

The event allowed fans to vote for their favourite stars

Follow on Published On: Mon, 13 May 2024 02:27:24 PKT

(Web Desk) - Shahroz Sabzwari emerged victorious at a style awards against Wahaj Ali in the Most Stylish Actor Male award.

The Style Awards 2024 took place on May 11, 2024, featuring a star-studded line-up of nominees across various categories.

The event allowed fans to vote for their favourite stars, and the winners were announced during the ceremony.

The television category saw several talented actors nominated for the Most Stylish Actor Male award.

These included Mohib Mirza, Shahroz Sabzwari, Hamza Sohail, Wahaj Ali and Ali Rehman Khan.

Shahroz Sabzwari emerged as the winner.

However, many fans were disappointed that Wahaj Ali did not take home the award.

Wahaj has gained immense popularity for his roles in TV dramas, particularly his character Murtasim Khan in Tere Bin, and has become a fashion icon.

His stylish shawl in the drama became iconic, and he has since been associated with several prominent fashion brands.

Wahaj’s fashion sense has evolved over the years and he has experimented with different styles, from casual and laid-back to strong business suits.

His fans hoped he would win the award, and many expressed their discontent on social media.

One user said: “Wahaj Ali was robbed!”

Another said: “Shahroz didn’t deserve it, Wahaj was the clear winner!”

People also criticised Shahroz Sabzwari and his style, with many fans expressing their disappointment and disapproval of his fashion choices.

Another wrote: “Shahroz is so unstylish that he has never even attracted my eye towards his outfits ever.

