Entertainment Entertainment Video showing Mahira, Fawad, Imran playing Heeramandi actors makes waves

A Pakistani fan has created the clip

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Heeramandi is a lavish period drama series created and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Known for his majestic flair in portraying love, betrayal, and grandeur, Bhansali brings his magic to the lives of courtesans in pre-independence India.

The series is set against the backdrop of Heeramandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement against the British Raj.

The Viral Video

Recently, a video created by Pakistani artist Asim Yar Tiwana has been making waves.

Tiwana skillfully edited scenes from Heeramandi, replacing the original cast with Pakistani stars.

Mahira Khan: In a mesmerizing sequence, Mahira Khan gracefully dances to the enchanting tunes of Shreya Ghoshal’s “Chaudhavi Shab.” Her red-hued, heavily embroidered anarkali adds to the allure.

Imran Abbas: He is seated and enjoying the dance, mirrors Fardeen Khan’s character, ‘Wali Mohammed,’ from the series.

Fawad Khan: Asim Yar Tiwana ingeniously portrays Fawad Khan as ‘Tajdar Baloch’ in another captivating scene.