Sufi singers Abida Parveen, Bismil perform live in Dubai on 25th

The concert is set to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena

Published On: Mon, 13 May 2024 01:04:11 PKT

DUBAI (Web Desk) – Iconic Sufi singers Abida Parveen and Bismil Ki Mehfil are all set to captivate fans with live perform at musical concert ‘Sufiyana Live in Dubai’ on May 25.

Legend Abida is gracing the event in Dubai on popular demand. She is known for her ethereal voice, spiritual enlightenment, and musical excellence, captivating audience with her timeless classics and soulful renditions.

Bismil ki Mehfil is known for his soulful performances, blending traditional Sufi melodies with contemporary flair, resulting in captivating performances.

The concert presented by Blu Blood, Eva Live Middle East, and Midas Events promises a spiritual odyssey, enriching hearts with love and peace through music.