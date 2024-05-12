Haris Rauf to be my choice for role of hero, says Natasha Ali

Dream cast from Pakistan’s national cricket team

(Web Desk) - Renowned actor Natasha Ali, who recently appeared as a contestant on ‘Tamasha 2’, shared her ideal cast for a film during a talk show alongside veteran actor Babar Ali.

When questioned about her dream cast from Pakistan’s national cricket team, Ali humorously suggested Haris Rauf for the hero role and Babar Azam as the brother character, eliciting laughter from the audience.

She further proposed Muhammad Rizwan as the villain, noting his facial expressions, while acknowledging that villains can come in various appearances.

For the father’s role, Ali mentioned Iftikhar Ahmed, and for a comedic character, she suggested Shaheen Afridi.

Meanwhile, Babar Ali was tasked with selecting his playing XI for the upcoming World Cup, choosing Babar Azam, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imam ul Haq, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Saud Shakeel, Muhammad Wasim, and Muhammad Haris.