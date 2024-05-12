All forms of harassment condemnable: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Entertainment Entertainment All forms of harassment condemnable: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Urges men to take lead against sexual harassment

Follow on Published On: Sun, 12 May 2024 07:18:00 PKT

(Web Desk) - Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi wants men to play a lead role in raising voice for the protection of women against sexual harassment at workplace.

In an interview, Hamza Ali Abbasi said men should condemn all forms of harassment. He boasted about belonging to a family with strong females.

“I’m very proud of them and grateful. It’s a fact that when women in your family are independent and powerful, they can support you and become your strength.

But it is unfortunate that even today, women have to face harassment in all professional fields, whether it is corporate world or the showbiz,” said Hamza Ali Abbasi.

“We [men] should play a leading role in this situation. We have to make sure that wherever we see harassment, we don’t accept it. We demonize it.

We don’t encourage or normalize it. Because unfortunately, we, men, have normalized and celebrated such behavior. We didn’t scrutinize it the way it should have been scrutinized.

So we need to call out and criminalize such behavior in our circles,” he added.

He appreciated the women who have spoken about harassment and encouraged the discussion on this topic.

“It gives me great optimism that in today’s day and age, women are very forthcoming and are calling out harassment, whether it’s online or at the workplace.

The times when women would face harassment and stay mum about it are thankfully behind us.”

“The culture of speaking up also needs to be encouraged. Women should be able to make noise wherever they are if ever they face harassment of any kind.

Without any fear or hesitation, women should be encouraged to raise hell. We need to eradicate the element of fear and shame among women.”