Mehwish Hayat strikes the sight with new photos

Published On: Sun, 12 May 2024 06:49:05 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) – The gorgeous Lollywood actress, Mehwish Hayat, is riding high on both her personal and professional fronts with her awesome looks and impeccable acting skills.

On the work front, she is currently collaboration with the Indian Punjabi rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh for a joint project.

In a recent talk to media, Mehwish Hayat said that she had been in contact with the Indian rapper for quite some time now and they were discussing collaboration on a track.

She said the song in question has been recorded, but first they will shot the video of this song and then it will be released.

She said she cannot talk much about this collaboration, but it is an amazing "fun song".

The actress used to share her photos and videos on social media platform Instagram to enthrall her fans.

This time around, the recipient of Tamgha -e-Imtiaz, Hayat flaunted vintage looks in a photo shared on Instagram story.

She looks stunning she wears sleeveless orange dress with white polka dots and glasses as she sits in a vintage car.

