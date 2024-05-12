Ranveer dispels divorce rumours with Deepika

Bollywood's ideal couple

Sun, 12 May 2024 06:33:16 PKT

(Web Desk) - The speculation about the marital life of Bollywood's ideal couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, among their fans was put to rest when Ranveer Singh appeared at a private event wearing his wedding ring.

Fans and the media immediately recognised Ranveer's wedding ring, which seemed to dispel the growing rumours about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's relationship.

Interestingly, at the event, Ranveer made several attempts to draw the media and public's attention to his ring.

He was seen touching it, running his hand over his face multiple times, and even kept the hand with the ring visible while posing for the media.

Dressed in high heels, a double-layered necklace, and a beautiful white satin suit, the actor seemed to be quashing the rumours for which he himself was partly responsible.

Recently, a viral news story claimed that actor Ranveer Singh had deleted all his wedding photos with Deepika from his Instagram account, raising concerns that the couple might be separating.