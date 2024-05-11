Saadat Hasan Manto remembered on 112th birth anniversary

He gave writings a realist touch and called spade a spade, his writings mainly on social evils

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Known for his realist and utterly genuine portrayal of society, Saadat Hasan Manto is being remembered on his 112th birth anniversary.

He was an esteemed novelist of Urdu literature and had contributed immensely with his writings that focused on the widespread social evils.

Manto, regarded as one of the legends in Urdu novels, was born in Ludhiana on May 11, 1912, and he shifted to Lahore after the partition.

He is among those few celebrated writers who is still widely read and loved with regards.

His novels had a quality of modernity in them, and his observations and opinions are still relevant in those parts of the world which understand Urdu.

He started his literary career form his birthplace and then contributed to the world of literature from Lahore.

His important writings include Toba Tek Singh, Aatish Paray, Khol do, Thanda Gosht and Dhuwan among others.

He left this mortal world on January 18, 1955 and created a feeling of an eternal remembrance among his many followers.

Since his passing, his books have worked to fill the void produced by the passing away of this writing realist.

