50th death anniversary of Majeed Amjad being observed today

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The 50th death anniversary of renowned poet Majeed Amjad is being observed today.

Majeed Amjad was famous for his poems and his first poetry compilation titled "Shab-e-Rafta" was published in 1958. However, six of his books appeared on the literary scene only after his death.

The poet died on 11th May 1974 in Sahiwal and was buried in his hometown, Jhang.

Amjad was from Jhang, a small town in Punjab. His first sustainable job as editor of a weekly journal Urooj ended in 1939. Thereafter, he qualified as inspector of civil supplies in the Department of Food and Agriculture in 1944. He lived in Sahiwal for the most part of his life.

Along with Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Noon Meem Rashid and Miraji, Amjad is also regarded as a poet who gave a new direction to Urdu poetry in the modern era.

These poets, regardless of their politico-literary affiliations, ushered in a trend broadly called “the new poetry.” They refurbished and expanded the range of classical metaphors and popularised styles that were idiosyncratic, even whimsical.

These poets mostly favoured the nazm as a mode of expression because it allowed more space for experimentation. In this cluster of dazzling poets, a name that often gets overlooked is that of Majid Amjad.

Amjad had a failed marriage with no offspring. Cycling down Canal Road to his office every day, Amjad was deeply attached to the stately trees that flanked the canal. The pain he felt at the cutting down of those trees for urban expansion was poured into his poems on deforestation.

During the course of his career, he wrote many beautiful, unsettling poems about nature and the disregard of it by humans.

