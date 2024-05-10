Fourth death anniversary of poet Athar Jaidi being observed today

His legendary role as ‘Jaidi’ in Intizar Farmaiye on PTV made him a household name in country

Published On: Fri, 10 May 2024 13:20:54 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Fourth death anniversary of renowned comedian, artist, writer and poet Athar Shah Khan famously known as Jaidi is being observed today (Friday).

He died on May 10, 2020 in Karachi after prolonged illness. Athar Shah started his career as a writer six decades ago from Radio Pakistan and wrote around 700 plays for 20 years.

Subsequently, his legendary role as ‘Jaidi’ in Intizar Farmaiye on PTV made him a household name in the country.

His other popular works include Hello Hello, Ba Adab Ba Mulahiza Hoshiyar, Haye Jaidi, Burger Family, Jaidi in Trouble, Laakhon Mein Teen and Problem House.

Jaidi's radio play Rang Hi Rang Jedi Ke Sang aired for more than 19 years. His first film as a writer was Bazi which was released in 1970. The film presented both Muhammad Ali and Nadeem together for the first time.

He also wrote story of the platinum jubilee Punjabi film Manji Kithay Dahwan. Jaidi was especially famous for his funny poetry. He participated in a large number of funny Urdu Mushaira. He was famous for his typical styled funny poetry.

