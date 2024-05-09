King Charles gives military role to Prince William instead of Prince Harry

Entertainment Entertainment King Charles gives military role to Prince William instead of Prince Harry

Experts feel it would have gone to Harry

Follow on Published On: Thu, 09 May 2024 04:08:30 PKT

(Web Desk) - Following the start of the monarch's royal duties, King Charles assigned Prince William a military role.

According to experts, if Prince Harry had still been a royal, he could have taken on the role.

King Charles has assigned Prince William a military role just after resuming his royal duties. After the honor was handed over, the royal experts suggested that the position would have gone to Prince Harry if he had still been a royal.

The Duke of Sussex has flown down to the U.K. to attend the celebrations of the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. While the Prince was supposed to meet with his father, it wouldn’t be happening due to King Charles’ schedule being “full.”

On Wednesday, the head of state announced that he handed over the title of Colonel in Chief of the Army Air Corps to his eldest son. According to the history of the royals, the role is given to the younger brother.

And Harry would have received it if he did not step down from his royal duties in 2020. Charles himself was appointed to the role for 31 years when he was serving as the Prince of Wales.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry took the rounds in Afghanistan and worked under the army title handed over to his brother.

With the stepping down from royal duties, the Duke of Sussex was also stripped of his honorary military titles.

Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan Markle and his two kids moved to California after they decided to move out of the royal family.

While the Duke often visited his hometown, all the members of the family came together during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022.

In conversation with an entertainment portal, the spokesperson for Prince Harry confirmed that the Duke of Sussex would not have a meeting scheduled with his father amidst the monarch’s calendar being full.

The spokesperson said, "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program.”

They further added, “The Duke, of course, is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."