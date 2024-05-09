Sonya Hussyn's 'explicit' outfit stirs up controversy

Netizens give mixed reactions

(Web Desk) - Sonya Hussyn has stirred up controversy with her explicit attire at the launch of Asim Azhar’s album Bematlab, stocking mixed but mostly angry comments from netizens

The dress had a slit on the left side and had a deep square neckline.

She completed her look with black strappy heels and a Louis Vuitton scarf.

A video also showed Sonya greeting two men with hugs.

The backlash was swift and severe, with numerous social media users expressing their disapproval of her outfit.

One user wrote: “She’s a Pakistani actress, she should dress more modestly.”

Another added: “This is not our culture.”

Many users labelled the dress as vulgar and inappropriate, with some even calling for her to apologise for her fashion choice.

A comment read: “Nudity is the new definition of modernism in our country. Sad.”

Sharing the video, many made negative remarks about her figure.

One said: “She’s trying to show off her body.”

Another added: “We can literally see everything. Her figure is so unflattering. She does not look attractive at all.”

One stated: “Not to be mean, but she looks fat from behind, and not in a good way.”

Another commented: “This is not what we expect from our actresses.”

The criticism was relentless, with many viewers expressing disappointment and outrage.

A viewer said: “She’s a role model for young girls, she should be more responsible with her fashion choices.”

A user asked: “What is the need to dress like this?”

Some defended Sonya Hussyn, stating that she is free to make her own choices.

One user wrote: “I won’t judge her. It is her own life. But she has a responsibility to uphold traditional Pakistani values.”

One claimed: “She tries to copy Indian culture. Especially Priyanka Chopra.

“Someone should tell her that she does not have the sense nor the body to carry it.”

Another pointed: “If you notice, she looks very uncomfortable in those clothes.

“Of course, when her body and figure is exposed like this, she would be uncomfortable.

“I wonder if someone forced her to wear that. Because it is clearly not what she herself wants.”

