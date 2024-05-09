Arijit Singh, wife Koel Roy cast their vote in hometown Jiaganj

They reach polling station by scooter

KOLKATA (Web Desk) - Multi-award-winning hit playback singer Arijit Singh cast his vote at Jiaganj, his hometown on the banks of the Bhagirathi river in Murshidabad district.

He was accompanied by his wife Koel Roy. The ‘Chahun Main Ya Naa’ hitmaker, dressed casually in a tee and pants, rode his scooter to the polling booth at GSFP School at Jiaganj.

His wife, in a plain salwar-kameez, rode pillion.

The couple walked down the narrow alley leading up to the polling booth and stood patiently for their turn to come.

Local fans followed every movement of the couple, capturing the moment for posterity.

After casting his vote, Arijit showed his index finger with the indelible ink mark to establish the fact that he had completed his right as a citizen to go out and vote.

Arijit grew up in Jiaganj and graduated from the local Sripat Singh College. Discovered by the reality show ‘Fame Gurukul’ in 2005, 37-year-old Arijit is now regarded as the best singer of his generation.