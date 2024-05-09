What fans say to spot Mahira Khan with nose pin

The star always keeps her fans update with her activities

KARACHI (Web Desk) - A-list artist Mahira Khan shares her picture on social media with nose pin, winning appreciation from her fans, who say she looks pretty and gorgeous.

Mahira Khan says when she asked her mother’s opinion about piercing her nose she told her if she had a short nose then she could go for that.

Lollywood diva Mahira Khan rules the hearts of fans with her impeccable performance and adorable looks.

She is considered one of the most famous and graceful actress of contemporary drama and film industry in Pakistan.

The “Humsafar” star used to keep her fans updated about her activities.

This time around, she shared a video, sporting artificial nose pin and it garnered massive praise from fans with one of them commenting as, “looks so good on you suddenly.”

However, the “Hum Kahan Ke Shachay Thay” star in the video caption revealed her mother had different views about nose piercing.

She shared about what her mother says about it:

“Me - Ama should I get my nose pierced ?

Ama - If you had a smaller nose I’d say yes!”

At the end of the caption, she writes: “I really want to though x”.