Fans curious as Ranveer Singh deletes his wedding pictures

Wed, 08 May 2024 17:16:36 PKT

(Web Desk) – In an unexpected turn of events, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has apparently deleted his wedding photos with wife Deepika Padukone from his Instagram account.

The famous couple is getting ready to have their first kid, which is why they made this move.

Fans have found great joy in Ranveer and Deepika's modern romance.

In 2018, the pair exchanged vows in a secret ceremony near Lake Como, Italy, leaving a lasting impression on their followers. But their supporters are worried about recent events.

When perceptive followers noted that Ranveer's Instagram profile was devoid of wedding photographs, speculation regarding the couple's marital status began to circulate.

Before re-sharing her wedding photos, Deepika had already archived them.

However, Ranveer's recent actions have left many curious about the couple's social media strategy and the relevance of the deleted postings.

Curiosity regarding the pair's relationship status was piqued even more by the announcement of Deepika's pregnancy.

Following their touching Instagram post announcement of their upcoming baby, people were taken aback by Ranveer's decision regarding the wedding photos.

