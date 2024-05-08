Punjab CM's commitment to women empowerment

Pink Games, motorbike scheme reflect her resolve to make girls independent

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s Pink Games initiative is really a new thing as no government in the provincial history or even in the country came up with such a plan to promote games in girls.

One can guess her commitment to women’s empowerment and financial independence through her speech she made at the concluding ceremony of Pink Games.

“It seems Allah has made me Punjab CM for you. The way you played games, I am proud of that. I got a lot of love from you.

I am very happy to see your games and talent. You will rule the world,” CM Maryam Nawaz said.

Big announcement at concluding ceremony

Four-day Pink Games conclude with a final speech of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz at a prize distribution ceremony at Nishtar Sports Complex, Lahore.



Twenty private and public universities participated in games - archery, cricket, badminton, table tennis, athletics, basketball and hockey.



The important aspect of the CM’s speech was her big announcement of expanding Pink Games to other cities of Punjab.

Audience’s reaction

The audience – mostly students and teachers – cheered the announcement with jubilation and clapping.

Pink Games to travel to other cities

During her speech, she asked her sports minister that Pink Games should not be restricted to this city rather it should be expanded to other cities of Punjab.

She said she has approved playgrounds, gymnasium and sport complexes in other cities so that girls take part in games in their own cities and instead of coming to Lahore for main sports.

Motorbike scheme

She said subsidised motorbike scheme has been introduced for the girls.

She regretted to know that a very few girls applied for the schemes because their parents don’t allow them to ride bike.

The CM urged parents let their girls ride bike because the government is improving safety and security for the girls, and parents should help them to become independent and do their work independently.

Punjab League

The CM announced that Punjab League will be arranged and over one lakh girl students will engage in these games.

She said whatever funds the sports minister requires, the Punjab government will release for women sports.

She said after the Pink Games, Punjab League would be a great event in Punjab.



Cash prizes of Rs10million were distributed among 321 individual and team winners at the concluding ceremony of the Pink Games.