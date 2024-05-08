Indian actor Sonam Bajwa impressed with Sajal Ali

(Web Desk) - Sajal Ali has once again captured attention with her upcoming project, “Zard Patton Ka Bann,” as the teaser trailer release has generated excitement among fans and industry insiders.

The buzz around the drama extends beyond Pakistani fans, as evidenced by a heartwarming exchange between Sajal and Indian actor Sonam Bajwa.

Bollywood diva Sonam Bajwa praised Lollywood's most talented and gorgeous actress Sajal Aly for her upcoming project ‘Zard Patton Ka Bann’.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the showbiz personality shared the poster and teaser of the drama after which Sonam couldn’t help but praise Sajal commenting, “You never fail to amaze me”.

Scheduled to air on Sundays at 8PM, the drama stars Sajal alongside Hamza Sohail from “Fairy Tale,” promising an intriguing storyline and outstanding performances.

This isn’t the first time Sonam has praised Sajal; she previously spoke highly of her on a BBC podcast in 2020, highlighting Sajal’s exceptional talent and expressing her admiration for the Pakistani entertainment industry as a whole.

Sonam’s affection for Pakistani dramas was evident as she mentioned watching popular shows like “Alif,” “Mere Pass Tum Ho,” and “Yeh Dil Mera,” emphasizing her connection to the industry and her admiration for its celebrities.