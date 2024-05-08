It took over 10,000 hours to complete Isha Ambani's Met Gala saree

For this year’s Met Gala theme of ‘The Garden of Time’, Isha depicts nature’s lifecycle

(Web Desk) - Isha Ambani dazzled in a bespoke hand-embroidered couture saree gown at the 2024 Met Gala.

Hailing from Ambani family, Isha knows how to blend business with beauty. This was never more apparent when she shone in her fine outfit.

Isha Ambani’s ensemble was created by the acclaimed fashion designer Rahul Mishra.

Rahul and Anaita Shroff Adajania jointly posted a series of pictures on Instagram.

The posts displayed Isha Ambani at her very best in gorgeous locations.

Amazingly, the couture saree gown took over 10,000 hours to complete.

Underneath the posts, Anaita wrote: “Isha is wearing a bespoke hand-embroidered couture saree gown from Indian designer Rahul Mishra.

“For this year’s Met Gala theme of ‘The Garden of Time’, Rahul and I set out to depict nature’s glorious and bountiful lifecycle in this custom look for Isha, which took over 10,000 hours to complete.

“This look embraces sustainability by incorporating elements from Rahul’s past collections.

“Delicate samples of flowers, butterflies, and dragonflies were meticulously integrated from the archives into the design, via distinct applique and embroidery techniques, such as Fareesha, Zardozi, Nakshi, and Dabka, as well as French knots.

“Together, all of these elements carry a powerful narrative about the state of the planet and offer a message of hope and rebirth.

“The magnificent look was intricately hand-embroidered at Rahul Mishra’s ateliers across several Indian villages, supporting hundreds of local craftspeople and weavers.”

She also wore parrot motif earrings and an ethnic floral choker.

The 2024 Met Gala is Isha’s fourth ceremony. She made her event debut in 2017 in a ravishing Christian Dior ensemble.

In 2019, she wore a lilac gown designed by Indian designer Prabal Gurung.

In 2023, Isha Ambani once again chose Prabal in a stunning collaboration that saw her shine in a black silk saree gown.