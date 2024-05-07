Everything to know about the 2024 Met Gala

Entertainment Entertainment Everything to know about the 2024 Met Gala

The Met Gala is a charity event and fundraiser

Follow on Published On: Tue, 07 May 2024 06:50:22 PKT

(Web Desk) - We now know the most highly guarded details of the 2024 Met Gala held on Monday night.

The 2024 Costume Institute exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” will feature approximately 250 items drawn from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection, many of which have rarely been seen in public before.

What is the Met Gala 2024 theme?

The 2024 Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s new exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and the official dress code is “The Garden of Time.”

The exhibit will feature approximately 250 rare items drawn from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection. Spanning over 400 years of fashion history, the pieces will include designs by Schiaparelli, Dior, Givenchy, and more.

Some garments that are too fragile to ever be worn again—such as a Charles Frederick Worth ball gown from 1877—will also be displayed via video animation, light projection, AI, CGI, and other forms of sensory stimulation.

Who is hosting the Met Gala 2024?

The 2024 Met Gala hosts are Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth. They follow last year’s star studded group: Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

The latter has run the Met Gala since 1995, shaping it into the much-loved annual celebration of fashion we know today.

What is the dress code?

This year’s 2024 Met Gala dress code is “The Garden of Time.” Inspired by JG Ballard's short story of the same title, written in 1962, it can be interpreted in a myriad of ways.

Still, we'll likely see many a floral and botanical looks grace the famed Met Gala red carpet.

What is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala is a charity event and fundraiser for The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

It has traditionally been timed to mark the opening of its annual fashion exhibition. Year after year, the event raises eight-figure sums.

Who is invited to the Met Gala?

Until the evening before the event, the guest list is top secret. But some of the biggest names in the business regularly attend—from Beyoncé and Gigi Hadid to Madonna and Rihanna. More often than not, designers attend with their muses: think Marc Jacobs and Kate Moss, or Nicolas Ghesquière and Emma Stone. See everything that goes into the Met Gala seating chart here.

Who attends the Met Gala?

The event usually hosts around 450 attendees, welcoming stars, young creatives, and industry paragons each year. Revisit some of the best looks from long-time attendees such as Blake Lively, Sarah Jessica Parker, Rihanna, and more of the best Met Gala looks of all time.