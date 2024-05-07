Madam Noor Jehan left Indian film industry for love of Pakistan

Madam Noor Jehan’s daughter Nazia Ejaz Khan appears at a TV show

(Web Desk) - During conversation with Madam Noor Jehan’s daughter Nazia Ejaz Khan at a TV show, host Deepak Parwani revealed that Madam Noor Jehan left the Indian film industry only for Pakistan and his countrymen.

She had said, ‘I will go back to the place where I was born’ and she came back to Lahore and set up the Shahnoor studio with her husband.

They created Shahnoor studio together and started a whole new movement for the Pakistani film industry where she contributed a lot.

Previously, she was having a brilliant career in India as a young actor and singer.”

Madam Noor Jehan was the brilliant and famous Pakistani classical, ghazal and playback singer and actor.

Noor Jehan began her acting and singing career from India as a child artist. She was the most sought-after young artist before the partition.

Noor Jehan brilliantly sang countless hit Punjabi and Urdu songs for Pakistani films.

She was honoured with the title of “Malka E Tarranum”.

Madam Noor Jehan also won multiple civil awards. She was the strong and loving mother of six children, Zil-e-Huma, Hina Durrani, Mina Hasan, Nazia Ejaz Khan, Akbar Hussain Rizvi, and Asghar Hussain Rizvi.