Indian actor Urvashi Rautela praises Naseem Shah to question about marriage

(Web Desk) – Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela in an interview once again praised bowling skills of Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah interestingly to a question whom she would like to marry – her 'boyfriend’ Rishabh Pant or Naseem Shah.

With the comments, the actor again came under the limelight as she responded to several questions including marriage plans.

She faced awkward questions on Indian and Pakistani cricketers Rishabh Pant and Naseem Shah.

The Bollywood star answered the questions tactfully. To a question about marrying Rishabh Pant, Urvashi sensibly declined to comment and sparked speculations about their alleged relationship.

The actor however praised Naseem's impeccable skills, calling him the best bowler before falling silent.

The actor's responses sparked curiosity among fans. She remained in news in recent times due to her controversial social media statements about Naseem and her alleged relationship with Pant.