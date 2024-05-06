Kareena Kapoor appointed Unicef ambassador

She has been associated with Unicef as a celebrity advocate since 2014

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Unicef India has appointed Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan as its National Ambassador.

This appointment marks a powerful collaboration between the iconic star and the organization, furthering the cause of children’s rights in India.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been associated with UNICEF as a Celebrity Advocate since 2014. During this time, she has passionately advocated for various critical issues related to children’s well-being.

During the event, she talked about child care, the rights of children and nurturing their confidence.

“Every child deserves a right a right to safety, a right to gender equality, a right to education, safe environments, health and nutrition.”

She said her being appointed as UNICEF India’s National Ambassador, is a very special moment for her.

