Kareena Kapoor appointed Unicef ambassador
Entertainment
She has been associated with Unicef as a celebrity advocate since 2014
MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Unicef India has appointed Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan as its National Ambassador.
This appointment marks a powerful collaboration between the iconic star and the organization, furthering the cause of children’s rights in India.
Kareena Kapoor Khan has been associated with UNICEF as a Celebrity Advocate since 2014. During this time, she has passionately advocated for various critical issues related to children’s well-being.
During the event, she talked about child care, the rights of children and nurturing their confidence.
“Every child deserves a right a right to safety, a right to gender equality, a right to education, safe environments, health and nutrition.”
She said her being appointed as UNICEF India’s National Ambassador, is a very special moment for her.