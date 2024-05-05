Kiran Haq says she prefers to keep her personal life private

She says she never posted pictures on social media with her husband

(Web Desk) Popular television actor Kiran Haq during an interview with a private TV channel has revealed that she does not post her picture with husband and pictures of their marriage on social media because her husband does not like.

Popular television actor Kiran Haq recently disclosed the reason behind her decision not to share her wedding photos or post pictures with her husband on social media, despite her active presence on various platforms.

During a recent appearance on a TV show, Kiran Haq addressed a fan’s inquiry about why she hasn’t shared any viral photos with her family like other celebrities.

She explained, “I prefer to keep my personal life private, and moreover, my husband doesn’t permit me to share our wedding or family pictures on social media. It’s his preference, and I respect his wishes.”

Haq emphasised that she only shares personal pictures or those related to her professional work in the acting industry on social media platforms.

Discussing her return to work after marriage, Haq revealed, “My husband cares deeply for me, and although he may initially resist, he eventually agrees to my happiness when I insist on pursuing my career. However, he generally prefers that I don’t work at all.”

Kiran Haq got married in March 2020 but chose not to share any images from the celebrations. She is also a mother to a three-year-old child.

On the professional front, Haq recently made a comeback to television screens with the drama serial ‘Hasrat’, where she portrays the lead character Sanaya.

The drama, directed by Meesam Nazar Naqvi, also features Fahad Sheikh, Janice Tessa, Subhan Awan, Rubina Ashraf, and Samhan Ghazi, among others.