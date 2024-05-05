West Indies player Russell makes entry in Bollywood

His debut song to be released on May 9

(Web Desk) - Carribean all-rounder Andre Russell is all set to make his Bollywood debut with his first Hindi song ‘Ladki To Kamaal Ki’ on May 9, 2024.

The song will also feature Balika Vadhu fame, Avika Gor. The Carribean players have a huge following in India. Several players have become legends for certain franchises.

Kieron Pollard for Mumbai Indians, Dwayne Bravo for Chennai Super Kings, and Chris Gayle for Royal Challengers Bangalore are a few of those examples.

Andre Russell is a legend of IPL and his love for Bollywood is world-renowned.

The song will be under the banner of Voila Dig which has been a popular banner for all the Indie artists. This song has been directed by Palaash Mucchal who is the boyfriend of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

Palaash has directed a few Bollywood movies previously including Miss Tanakpur Haazir Ho, and Ardh starring Rajpal Yadav.

He is a young director with bags of potential and this new song is highly anticipated by every fan.

Andre Russell has been an admirer of Shah Rukh Khan and his movies for a while now.

He reacted to Jawan’s trailer and stated that he was excited to see that movie and he love Bollywood entertainers.

He was also caught singing the Dunki movie song ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ alongside Rinku Singh.

Russell even told Rinku that it was his song and no one else could sing it.