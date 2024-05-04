Mehwish Hayat takes the heat after trying to sing Nazia Hassan's 'Boom Boom'

Singing is not her cup of tea, fans said, as she is acting genius

Published On: Sat, 04 May 2024 18:15:33 PKT

(Web Desk) - Many talented actors tries to sing in a bid to captivate the fans with their not-so-melodious voice. No matter if their voice fails to reach at the level of a successful singer, the people get entertained and sometimes, they use their wit power to troll the celebrity.

Mehwish Hayar, a successful actor known for her remarkable roles in many a hit, tries to emulate Nazia Hassan by performing her melodious 1982 hit ‘Boom Boom’ in Dubai.

When the song sung by Hayat made it to the social media platforms, users came running and censored the actor on her not-so-sweet tribute to the late singer.

One user said, “She could have paid better tribute by NOT singing at all” while another said, “Please don’t sing again.”

One particularly viewer requested a “2-minute silence” after watching the video.