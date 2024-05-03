What Nazish Jahangir feels about love and marriage

LAHORE (Faheem Haider) - Pakistan showbiz industry actor Nazish jahangir shied away from the question of heartbreak and also hinted at an arranged marriage.

Nazish recently joined co-star khushal khan as a guest on Dunya News' program "mazaq raat" where she opened up about her upcoming romantic comedy movie ‘Poppy Ki Wedding’.

During the program, when nazish was asked about her heartbreak, she said in a witty manner that her heart has never been broken and that is why she is alive today and attending the program.

However, when asked if she has ever broken anyone's heart, she blushed for a moment and refused to answer the question.

When asked about marriage, Nazish said that she thinks that she will have an arranged one.

On the other hand, during the program, khushal khan said he likes one-sided love because the person in love has his own will to think as much and as much as he wants about the one he loves.