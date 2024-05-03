Residents freak out to catch sight of two tigers in their areas in Lower Dir

Five teams of Wildlife Department are searching the wild animals

Published On: Fri, 03 May 2024 07:38:32 PKT

LOWER DIR (Dunya News) - Two tigers set off panic in Lower Dir when they took to a road, leaving their natural habitat.

The moment people of the vicinity caught sight of the wild animals, they started making their pictures and films, but in hiding with a feeling of excitement and fright.

In Lower Dir district, tigers are a common sight as some times ago a tiger had killed over 40 goats.

On information, five teams of Wildlife Department reached the area where people had seen the tigers and started their search.

The wildlife officials have advised the residents of the area to avoid coming out of their houses at night and keep their doors shut.

On the other hand, people have demanded the authorities concerned take effective measures to stop wild animals from entering the residential areas.