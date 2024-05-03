Fans buy space on Times Square billboard to greet Taylor Swift

Swift made history by being first artiste to occupy top 14 spots on Billboard Hot 100 music chart

(Web Desk) - Grammy Award-winning singer Taylor Swift recently made history by being the first artiste to occupy the top 14 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

To celebrate, Swifties bought an ad space on a billboard at New York's Times Square to congratulate the singer on the momentous achievement.

Designed by X user Kuba Designs, the ad listed the 14 songs from Swift's recent release The Tortured Poets Department which took the top spots on the Hot 100 as well as a congratulatory message.

Referring to Swift as "chairman", the message read: "Congratulations to our chairman, from the desk of The Swifties. PS: Try and come for her job."

Since its release in late April, The Tortured Poets Department has dominated charts worldwide with 2.61 million album and streaming units of The Tortured Poets Department sold In its first week of release in the US.

According to Billboard, the album scored the largest streaming week for an album ever and the largest sales week for an album on vinyl in the modern era. It is also the top-selling album so far in 2024.