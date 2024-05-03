Contestant awes viewers, judges by creating jungle sounds

Entertainment Entertainment Contestant awes viewers, judges by creating jungle sounds

Her performance left everyone stunned

Follow on Published On: Fri, 03 May 2024 03:14:54 PKT

(Web Desk) - On the 'Britain's Got Talent' stage, Genevieve Cote astonished both judges and viewers with her remarkable talent for creating sound effects.

Genevieve, who is a familiar face to talent show viewers across the border, brought her unique act to a new stage earlier this week, wowing the audience and judges on 'Britain's Got Talent' with her incredible sound effects.

The performer, who rose to fame on 'Canada's Got Talent' with her impressive animal impressions, took things a step further on the British show.

Cote's performance went beyond just animal noises. She delivered a wide range of sounds, creating a sonic landscape that left the judges speechless. Take a look at the snippet from Genevieve's performance:

The judges were taken aback and even the hosts were left speechless. Fans in the comments section are also praising Genevieve.

One Instagram user wrote, "I am so in awe. She is very talented and fierce! I wanted to see more. Does she have any social media pages, videos or anything to watch? Because she is fabulous (sic)."

Britain's Got Talent is presented by the comedic duo Ant and Dec. The judging panel has seen some changes throughout the years, but currently consists of music mogul Simon Cowell, actor Amanda Holden, singer Alesha Dixon, and newcomer Bruno Tonioli, known for his critiques on the dance show 'Strictly Come Dancing'.