Indian superstar Ranbir Kapoor admires Mahira Khan's beauty

Published On: Fri, 03 May 2024 02:53:34 PKT

(Web Desk) - Bollywood’s Ranbir Kapoor during an interview praised the beauty of Mahira Khan.

When the interviewer asked him to name the actor he thinks most beautiful, the Indian actor took the name of Shraddha Kapoor and then praised Mahira Khan, calling her very beautiful.

A video circulating on social media shows Bollywood’s Ranbir Kapoor, the star of films like ‘Animal,’ complimenting Mahira Khan.



Mahira Khan, known for her roles in “The Legend of Maula Jutt,” “Superstar,” “Bin Roye,” and “Bol,” has gained international recognition.

She’s also a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Organization for Refugees in Pakistan.

He also named Alia Bhatt and Disha Patani as other top beauties in the industry.

This isn’t Mahira Khan’s first moment of attention in India. In 2017, her photos with Ranbir Kapoor in New York caused a stir, but her talent and charm have consistently won her fans on both sides of the border.

As a Goodwill Ambassador, Mahira Khan’s impact goes beyond acting. Her work with the United Nations Organization for Refugees in Pakistan reflects her commitment to humanitarian causes.

Her talent, combined with her philanthropic work, has made her a beloved figure in Pakistan and internationally.