Maya Ali charms fans with captivating video

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 02 May 2024 20:11:04 PKT

(Web Desk) – Pakistani showbiz industry’s talented actress Maya Ali has charmed her fans with her playful and captivating video.

Recently, Maya Ali shared a video clip on the photo and video-sharing app Instagram, where she is seen posing in front of a mirror, displaying various expressions.

In the video, Maya Ali is wearing a white printed shirt with pink flowers, and the small earrings she’s wearing enhance her beauty.

Maya Ali used the famous lyric “Aankhon mein doob jaane ko hum beqaraar baithe hain” from the 2001 film “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” as the background music for the video.

The actress expressed her feelings in the post’s caption with the words “beqaraar baithe hain.”

Fans have been enjoying the video immensely, with many social media users praising her captivating performance.

